Believe it or not, Fortnite NFL skins is now a thing, meaning that fans of the game will be able to dress up their characters as their favorite NFL stars.

Game maker Epic Games made the decision to add the skins due to the rising popularity of the game’s unique celebrations in the sports world as athletes from every major sports league in the country have emulated these celebrations. The company said that starting this Friday, Fortnite NFL skins will exist in the form of all 32 NFL team jerseys.

A player can get the uniform of any one NFL team and they can customize it with a jersey number each time they use it. They can even swap it out for the helmet of a different team, as well as a different team’s jersey pants and cleats if you’re looking for variety with these skins.

Epic Games added that in addition to the Fortnite NFL skins, the game will also now offer football-themed emotes, harvesting tools that look like goal posts, as well as pigskin-outfitted gliders. Plus, you can also dress up your characters with male and female NFL referee outfits.

“That is actually very exciting for us, with the avatars being available as females and being able to have females in NFL uniforms for the first time,” said Rachel Hoagland, the NFL’s vice president and head of gaming and eSports.