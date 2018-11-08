Funko stock (NASDAQ: FNKO ) is sinking late in the day as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results, which came in at nearly one third of what analysts were calling for in their consensus estimate Thursday.

The pop culture collectibles manufacturer said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share. The figure was well below what analysts were calling for in the Wall Street consensus estimate of roughly 23 cents per share.

Funko added that its net sales for the period came in at $176.9 million, marking a 24% jump compared to the $142.8 million of the third quarter of its fiscal 2017. The figure did beat what analysts were projecting in their third-quarter sales guidance at $166.04 million.

“Our strong portfolio of properties and products, and our growing network of retail partners allowed us to achieve very strong third quarter growth in sales,” said CEO Brian Mariotti in the company’s press release. “We have delivered great results in every quarter since our IPO last year, despite a retail landscape that companies in the toy industry have described as challenging.”

Funko’s net sales in the U.S. surged 16%, reaching $121.3 million, while its international net sales increased by 44% to reach $55.6 million thanks in large part to its growing success in Europe.

FNKO shares were down more than 4.9% during regular trading hours as the company geared up to reveal its latest quarterly results, which were expected to miss analysts’ guidance. The company’s results ultimately underwhelmed greatly on the earnings front, sending Funko stock plummeting nearly 9.8% after hours late Thursday.