What are some of your favorite funny Thanksgiving memes?

In honor of the busy holiday season and the turkey-eating day, we have compiled six of the best memes that honor the day of the year in which you will eat the most (probably). The day is all about being grateful but it is also about lightening up, which can be a hard thing to do around family for many.

We are hoping that your Thanksgiving will be trouble-free and relaxing, so we are sharing these Thanksgiving memes with you to spread the holiday cheer around with. Anyone with a solid sense of humor is likely to enjoy at least one of these so check them out, pick your favorite and share them with your friends and family.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving Memes

Thanksgiving Memes

Thanksgiving Memes

Thanksgiving Memes

Thanksgiving Memes

Thanksgiving Memes