The GameStop Black Friday ad 2018 (NYSE: GME ) has been unveiled by the video game retailer and there are plenty of great discounts on popular video games this year.

Here’s what the retailer has in store this year ahead of the busy holiday season. These deals are for the Pro Days, taking place between November 9 and 11:

The GameStop Black Friday ad 2018 includes a $50 gift card with the purchase of a new Xbox One console.

You can also get $10 in rewards cash toward a future purchase when you buy Spider-Man or Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Plenty of games are down to $30 to $40, including Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Destiny 2: Forsaken, NBA 2K19, Madden NFL 19, FIFA 19, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate and God of War.

A ton of other games will sell for 50% off, including Detroit: Become Human, Black Ops 3, Call of Duty: WW2 and Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Remastered Edition.

Collectibles will be cheaper too as you can get 25% off statues.

Plus, you can get a buy two, get one free deal on all Pop vinyls.

There will also be assorted discounts for Lego DC Supervillains, WWE 2K19 and Dragon Quest 11, as well as a number of other games.

GME stock is down about 0.9% on Friday following the news. The stock has been on a bit of a rollercoaster over the last month, leveling out in recent days.