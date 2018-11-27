5 Giving Tuesday Images to Post on Social Media

Today is Giving Tuesday and InvestorPlace is celebrating with a collection of images to share on social media.

Source: Sutterstock

So what exactly is Giving Tuesday? Giving Tuesday is an unofficial holiday in the U.S. that celebrates charitable giving. It was created back in 2012 to act as a counter to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The idea behind Giving Tuesday is that people are charitable today. It promotes people to act in a way that is opposite of the commercialization and consumerism that is seen on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Giving Tuesday always comes on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving and directly after Cyber Monday. This means that the date of the holiday will always range from November 27 to December 3. You can learn more about Giving Tuesday by following this link.

You can share the following images on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) to help celebrate Giving Tuesday; and don’t forget to tag them with the #GivingTuesday hashtag.

Giving Tuesday Images to Post on Social Media

Source: Sutterstock

Giving Tuesday Images to Post on Social Media

Source: Sutterstock

Giving Tuesday Images to Post on Social Media

Source: Sutterstock

Giving Tuesday Images to Post on Social Media

Source: Sutterstock

Giving Tuesday Images to Post on Social Media

Source: Sutterstock

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.