Ground Turkey Recall: Jennie-O Product Linked to Deadly Salmonella Outbreak

A ground turkey recall is in effect after a possible connection was made between it and a current salmonella outbreak.

The ground turkey recall affects 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products that me be linked to the salmonella outbreak. These ground turkey products come from Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, which is based out of Barron, Wis.

The following are the Jennie-O products included in the ground turkey recall,as well as their “Use by” dates.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use by” dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018.

The current salmonella outbreak is nothing to sneeze at. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been investing the case. There have been 164 individuals from across 35 states reporting illness in connection to ground turkey products.

The current salmonella outbreak has also resulted in the death of one individual. Salmonella typically isn’t life threatening. However, the illness hits infants and the elderly harder than others. As such, it is important to throw out any food that may be included in the most recent recall, or attempt to get refund at the point of purchase.

You can follow this link to learn more about the recent ground turkey recall.

