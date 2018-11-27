We have compiled seven of the most popular Hanukkah traditions around the world as we are only a few days away from the beginning of the Jewish holidays.

Here are six Hanukkah traditions around the world you should know about:

Menorah : Perhaps the image that most accurately represents the holiday period is the menorah, where you light the nine-branched candelabrum throughout the eight nights and days of Hanukkah, which saw the Maccabean Jews toil to reclaim Jerusalem in ancient times.

: Perhaps the image that most accurately represents the holiday period is the menorah, where you light the nine-branched candelabrum throughout the eight nights and days of Hanukkah, which saw the Maccabean Jews toil to reclaim Jerusalem in ancient times. Food : Foods cooked in oil are popular during the holiday, including latkes and jelly donuts, among others. Dairy foods are present too.

: Foods cooked in oil are popular during the holiday, including latkes and jelly donuts, among others. Dairy foods are present too. Dreidel : The dreidel has Hebrew letters on its side that say “a great miracle happened there.” It is a popular game during Hanukkah.

: The dreidel has Hebrew letters on its side that say “a great miracle happened there.” It is a popular game during Hanukkah. Gelt : Chocolate coins are also quite common during the holiday to honor the gelt, which means money in English. It honors the money that was given to the poor, children and teachers during historic times.

: Chocolate coins are also quite common during the holiday to honor the gelt, which means money in English. It honors the money that was given to the poor, children and teachers during historic times. Worship : There’s a reading of worship during every day of Hanukkah, each of which represents a momentous element of the holiday, which honors the Jews reclaiming Jerusalem.

: There’s a reading of worship during every day of Hanukkah, each of which represents a momentous element of the holiday, which honors the Jews reclaiming Jerusalem. Gifts: Gifts are also a big part of Hanukkah as they are given as either one big gift to each children or eight small gifts throughout the eight days of the holiday period.

Happy Hanukkah!