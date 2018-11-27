Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > 7 Happy Hanukkah Images to Post on Social Media in 2018

Share the holiday cheer with your friends online

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2zqTx9W

What are some of your favorite happy Hanukkah images?

Happy Hanukkah Images
Source: Public Domain Images

In honor of one of the biggest Jewish holidays, we have compiled seven images that honor Hanukkah for you to post on social media this year. The holiday will kick off at the end of the week, on the evening of Sunday, December 2, and it will run through the evening of Monday, December 10.

The holiday is a commemoration of when the Maccabean Jews regained control of Jerusalem during the holiday period that is now known as Hanukkah and they rededicated the Temple. Browse through the next few slides to check out the images we have compiled to honor the event and share your favorite on social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Check them out.


Happy Hanukkah Images

Hanukkah
Source: Wikipedia

 


Happy Hanukkah Images

Hanukkah Images
Source: Wikipedia

 


Happy Hanukkah Images

Happy Hanukkah Images
Source: Pixabay

 


Happy Hanukkah Images

Happy Hanukkah
Source: Public Domain Images

 


Happy Hanukkah Images

Happy Hanukkah
Source: Flickr

 


Happy Hanukkah Images

Hanukkah
Source: Flickr

 


Happy Hanukkah Images

Happy Hanukkah Images
Source: Grissom

 

 

