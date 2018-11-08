H&M Moschino Collection Creates Frenzy, Crashes Website

The H&M Moschino collection caused such a stir that it crashed the company’s website.

Customers flocking to the chain’s online retail website in an effort to get their hands on the new H&M Moschino merchandise caused it to crash . The collection features new items from the fashion company that are part of a collaboration between it and Moschino.

H&M is aware of the problems that its website has been suffering from due to the launch of the H&M Moschino collection. It is advising any customers that are having trouble making orders to contact customer service.

It wasn’t just the website that saw an influx of customers thanks to the H&M Moschino’s collections release. The company also saw customers lining up outside of its store in London as they prepared to open their doors. Some customers were waiting in line since 11:30 p.m. of the previous night, reports Daily Mail.

Here’s how some Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the launch of the H&M Moschino collection.

“Moschino and H&M pls fix the site so i can spend a stupid amount of money on ur collab.”

“Love my new condom packet earrings from Moschino x H&M.”

“I didn’t get anything I wanted from the H&M x Moschino collection 😭”

“#MOSCHINOxHM well done for not even having the website working for the launch!!!!! #pathetic @Moschino @hm”

“Just an honest woman, trying to get on to the H&M x Moschino website…”

