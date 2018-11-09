Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Home Depot Black Friday Ad 2018: 10 Top Deals

Home Depot Black Friday Ad 2018: 10 Top Deals

HD stock is down more than 0.9% on Friday

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

The Home Depot Black Friday ad 2018 (NYSE:HD) has been unveiled and it includes plenty of great deals on electronics, appliances and more.

Home Depot Black Friday Ad 2018
Here are the 10 of the top deals that you can access as this year’s holiday season closely approaches:

  • DeWALT tools are selling for up to a 38% discount this year, including some of the company’s drills.
  • The Home Depot Black Friday ad 2018 is selling select refrigerators this year at a discount of up to 40%.
  • Microwaves are also cheaper this year as you can get them for up to 40% off.
  • The company also said that select furniture is selling for up to 70% off.
  • Select living room furniture will be sold this year at up to 40% off.
  • Select dining room furniture can also be found at a bargain this year as you can get it for up to 40% off.
  • Take care of your home with select bedroom furniture to be sold for up to 40% off this year.
  • Appliance batteries and chargers can be found for up to 30% off this holiday season.
  • The store is also selling cordless saws for up to 30% off this year.
  • Home Depot is also offering free 2-day delivery during the holiday season without users having to get a membership.

HD stock is down 0.9% on Friday afternoon following the news.

