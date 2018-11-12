The Home Depot Black Friday hours 2018 (NYSE: HD ) have been announced and it could be a good year for home appliances and tools due to the fact that the store has decided to not open its doors on Thanksgiving Day the way that many other retailers are choosing to.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

A lot of families around the U.S. appreciate the valuable time that they can spend together on Thanksgiving Day, which is why they prefer to do their holiday shopping either online or on actual Black Friday. Instead of opening its doors on turkey day, the chain will be opening the next day bright and early.

The Home Depot Black Friday hours 2018 will begin at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 23, which is the official start of the holiday shopping season. However, the chain did say that you can begin shopping online on its website as early as Thanksgiving Day, starting at 6 a.m. in case you’d like to get a head start on your shopping without ever leaving the home.

Expect consumers to spend more than usual on this year’s Black Friday due to the growing consumer interest on e-commerce. Plus, there will be plenty of great deals to choose from this year.

HD stock is sliding about 1.9% on Monday as the company readies its online and physical stores for the hubbub of Black Friday shopping.