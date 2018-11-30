Honeywell HQ Moving to North Carolina

The Honeywell HQ is moving to a new location in Charlotte, N.C.

According to Honeywell (NYSE: HON ), this will have it taking between 150 and 200 corporate level jobs with its from New Jersey to North Carolina. It will also be moving the headquarters for its Safety and Productivity Solutions business to North Carolina as well. This will including moving about 100 jobs from South Carolina.

Honeywell notes that this move is all dependent on the North Carolina Job Development Investment Grant. The change of location for the Honeywell HQ will start once the legislation, which has already passed, is signed into law.

The company says that it plans for the Honeywell HQ to grow in size and add more jobs over the next few years. It says that the goal is to have an additional 500 employees at the HQ by the end of 2024. This would bring the total job count at the location up to 750.

“Our decision does not reflect any issues with the quality of our experience in New Jersey,” Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell, said in a statement. “We value the strong relationship that we have built with the state of New Jersey and with Governor Murphy. New Jersey will remain a substantial employment center for us.”

Even with the Honeywell HQ leaving New Jersey, the company notes that it will still have plenty of employees in the state. This includes some 1,000 employees for the company that will continue to work at its various facilities in the state.

