How Did LFO Singer Devin Lima Die?

Devin Lima, a singer for pop band LFO, passed away at the age of 41 on Wednesday.

Devin Lima’s death comes after a difficult battle with cancer. The singer was diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer late last year. After learning of this, he went through surgery to have the tumor removed.

Band mate Brad Fischetti said in a video back in October 2017 that the tumor was about the size of a football. He noted that the surgery to remove it went well and that Devin Lima was recovering, but things obviously took a turn for the worse.

This leaves Brad Fischetti as the sole surviving singer of LFO. The leader singer for the band, Rich Cronin, passed away in 2010 due to leukemia. The band was disbanded after this, but was revived last year by Devin Lima and Fischetti, reports People.

Here's how some Twitter users are reacting to the news of Devin Lima's passing.

“2/3rds of LFO is now deceased. Gonna crank up Summer Girls today as tribute.”

“Rest easy, Devin Lima. Our hearts are broken, but the music will never die. Our condolences to Brad, the rest of the LFO band, and Devin’s Family.”

“Sad to hear about LFO singer David Lima. #LyteFunkyOnes Forever 🤘”

“LFO = soundtrack of my teens 💔💔💔 “

“RIP Devin Lima, LFO is actually dope. Girl on TV, Summer Girls, Every Other Time, Life Is Good Feat. MOP all bangers”

