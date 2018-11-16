Is the stock market open on Friday after Thanksgiving?

At this point, it is probably common knowledge for anyone who invests in the stock market that all major markets will shutter their doors during Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Thursday, November 22. In fact, Wall Street shuts down every single major federal holiday in order to allow families to get together and enjoy holidays to their fullest without any distractions.

As far as the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is also known as Black Friday, the stock market will technically open but it will only operate for limited period of time on the day. Both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will close their doors at 1 p.m. ET on the day, which is three hours earlier than usual.

This means that you’ll have a day off the stock market, followed by a brief period in which it will open, followed by two and a half days of rest without having to worry about whether or not that penny stock you bet heavy on will recover. Use these days to focus on your personal life and any home cleaning you need to do as Christmas is just around the corner.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday period with friends and family so you can recharge your batteries for the following week.