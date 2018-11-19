Jack in the Box stock (NASDAQ: JACK ) is up more than 1.5% after the bell as the company unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results late in the day, which missed what analysts were calling for in the profit front, while revenue came in ahead of analysts’ expectations.

The fast food chain operator said that for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in net income of $16.3 million, or 60 cents per share. The San Diego-based company added that when adjusting for one-time gains and costs, its earnings tallied up to 77 cents per share.

The figure were below what the Wall Street consensus estimate called for as the average estimate of nine analysts who were surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for Jack in the Box to bring in earnings of 83 cents per share.

The burger maker added that its revenue for the period tallied up to $177.5 million, which was better than the $174.5 million in sales that six analysts who were polled by Zacks were calling for.

For the fiscal year, Jack in the Box brought in earnings of $121.4 million, or $4.21 per share. Revenue came in at $869.7 million for the year.

Jack in the Box stock was up about 1.7% after the bell as the company’s quarterly revenue was stronger than what analysts were calling for. JACK shares fell about 1.2% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company reporting its results for the period.