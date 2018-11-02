The JCPenney Black Friday ad 2018 (NYSE: JCP ) has been unveiled and it includes plenty of great deals on electronics, apparel and more.

The retailer is getting a step ahead of competitors by offering its Black Friday deals as early as 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, which is when it will open. Here are 10 of the best deals that the JCPenney Black Friday ad 2018 is offering:

50% off toys from Barbie, Disney and more with most products between $19.99 to $64.99.

Up to 30% off Nike products with select footwear styles ranging from $14 to $49.

$25 for a Victoria or Keyes 5-piece comforter set of any size.

The Fitbit Versa Smartwatch will only set you back $149.95 during the holiday season, down from its previous price of $199.95.

A 40-piece JCPenney home dinnerware set will set you back $29.99 after $20 mail-in rebate.

You can also get 65% the Protocol Centennial 3.0 Luggage Collection with prices as low as $27.99.

$29.99 for any size home 7-zone memory foam mattress topper.

Juniors’ Arizona Pocket Tee are $4.99 apiece during the holiday season.

Girls’ Boots in select styles will only set you back $19.99 apiece, down from their regular price of $50 to $60..

Up to 40% off on major appliances, including $995 for the Samsung 25.5 cubic feet 3-door French door refrigerator.

JCP stock is up about 3.7% Friday afternoon following the news.

What are you hoping to get this holiday season?