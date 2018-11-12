The JCPenney Black Friday hours 2018 (NYSE: JCP ) have been revealed by the apparel retailer and it looks like the company is following its same business model from last year by opening its stores very early, bringing plenty of excitement to your Thanksgiving Day if you want to have your turkey dinner earlier than ever this year.

The company has had its fair share of struggles in recent years and it is hoping that this holiday period will be a profitable one that will help it crush the competition. In order to keep up with the growing interest of consumers to shop online, the retail chain said that it will open its cyber deals to the public as early as Sunday, November 18, giving you nearly a full week to shop with the retailer.

On Thanksgiving Day, JCPenney Black Friday hours 2018 will officially open and you will be able to shop there as early as 2 p.m. in your local time zone on that day. This is the same time that the retail chain opened its doors last year and it will give you plenty of time to shop as Black Friday hours will continue through 10 p.m. on November 23.

JCP stock fell about 4.1% to kick off the week, but a strong holiday shopping period could help JCPenney’s stock recover.