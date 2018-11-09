Kmart Stores Closing 2019: See 11 More Locations Shutting Down

It isn’t even to the end of the year yet and there’s already a growing Kmart stores closing 2019 list.

Sears (NASDAQ: SHLD ) has announced that it is planning to close down a few Kmart locations in early 2019. The following lists the locations that will be closing.

Kmart, 26471 Ynez Road, Temecula, CA

Kmart, 3443 W Addison, Chicago, IL

Kmart, 3250 Clear Lake Road, Springfield, IL

Kmart, 18 Elm Plaza, Waterville, ME

Kmart, 805 New York Ave, Huntington, NY

Kmart, 7101 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA

Kmart, 1901 Lincoln Hwy, North Versailles, PA

Kmart, Castro Perez Ave (Pr 122), San German, Puerto Rico

Kmart, 100 Ave., San Patricio Guaynabo/San Juan, Puerto Rico

Kmart, Betamces 400, Las Catalinas Mall, Caguas, Puerto Rico

Kmart, 6077 S Packard Avenue, Cudahy, WI

According to Sears, locations on the Kmart stores closing 2019 list will start their liquidation sales late next week. Each of these locations will be officially closing their doors sometime in February 2019. The store closings are part of the company’s ongoing financial restructuring during its bankruptcy.

