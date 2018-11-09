The Kohl’s Black Friday ad 2018 (NYSE: KSS ) is out and we have compiled the 12 best deals that the retail chain is offering this year in case you’re hunting for a bargain that you can take advantage of while still impressing your family.

Every year, the retail site is among many major companies in the industry that roll out a Black Friday ad in order to promote products in various categories as the holiday season approaches. These include electronics, apparel, video game consoles and even fitness trackers for children.

As we are only two weeks away from the holiday shopping spree, we have sorted through the Kohl’s Black Friday ad 2018 and found the best deals for you. Here they are:

LG 49-Inch 4K HDR Smart LED AI UHD TV with ThinQ (49UK6300) – $330

Fitbit Ionic Smart Fitness Watch – $200

Nest Hello video doorbell or Nest Learning thermostat – $179.99

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation smart speaker – $24

Keurig® K-Classic™ K55 Single-Serve K-Cup® Pod Coffee Maker – $80

Everyday Long Sleeve Tees for Women – $5

Garmin Drive 50LM GPS – $89.99

The Big One® Supersoft Plush Throw – $9

Fitbit Ace activity tracker for kids – $59.99

Men’s Croft & Barrow® Classic-Fit Patterned Flannel Button-Down Shirt – $10

Xbox One X1TB – $399.99

Nintendo Super NES Classic Edition – $79.99

KSS stock is up more than 0.7% on Friday. The stock has been rising steadily over the last month.