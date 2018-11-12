The Kohl’s Black Friday hours 2018 (NYSE: KSS ) have been unveiled by one of the biggest retailers in the U.S., which include some of the earliest online shopping hours of any major stores, encouraging you to do plenty of shopping all of Thanksgiving week.

The Wisconsin-based retail chain is hoping to cash in big on its online sales initiative as more and more shoppers are opting to stay home, order products online and wait for them to arrive before the holiday shopping season arrives. This is due to the fact that the e-commerce industry has been growing every single year, while brick-and-mortar retailers lose more and more business.

The Kohl’s Black Friday hours 2018 for the chain’s online stores will begin as early as 12:01 a.m. (CT) on Monday, November 19, which is a full three days before Thanksgiving Day and four before Black Friday. Actual in-store shopping will begin on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. local time.

Plus, the company is offering plenty of Doorbusters deals — which include heavy discounts on hot items — starting at 12:01 a.m. (CT) on November 22, which is Thanksgiving Day, and in store at 5 p.m. local time. Foot traffic is still likely to increase at Kohl’s this year because the number of consumers who take part in Black Friday grows every year.

KSS stock is down about 0.6% on Monday.