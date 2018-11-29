Thursday Apple Rumors: Lawsuit Targets Apple Over Dust Filters

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new lawsuit against AAPL. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Dust Lawsuit: A recent class action lawsuit claims the company is at fault for not putting dust filters in some of its computers, reports MacRumors. The lawsuits says that some owners of iMac and MacBook devices are dealing with expensive repairs due to dust. These users are having dust get stuck in the display, as well as on the motherboards of their computers. The lawsuit argues this is due to a lack of dust filters on the devices.

iOS 12 Adoption: A new report claims that iOS 12 adoption rates are higher than its predecessor, 9to5Mac notes. According to the report, roughly 75% of Apple’s mobile devices are now running iOS 12. This means that users are switching to the newest version of iOS faster than when iOS 11 came out. Devices that are still running iOS 11 are at about 20%. The remaining devices are running on various older versions of iOS.

tvOS 12.1.1 Beta: There’s a new beta for tvOS 12.1.1 that is now available for download, reports AppleInsider. This release is the fourth version of the tvOS 12.1.1 beta that has been made available. The beta is only for developers, but it is likely that a public version will follow in the next couple of days. This appears to be a smaller update that focuses on bug fixes and performance.

