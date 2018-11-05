Lowe’s Store Closings 2018: List of 20 U.S. Locations Shutting Down

A new series of Lowe’s store closings will have the company shutting down 20 locations in the U.S.

Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW ) notes that it closing down these stores because they are meeting performance expectations. The company points out that many of these stores are within 10 miles of another Lowe’s location. It will also be allowing most employees at these stores to attempt transition to another store.

Here are the following locations on the Lowe’s store closings list for the U.S.

Lowe’s of 1100 Bankhead Hwy SW, Graysville, AL (Store #3039)

Lowe’s of 26501 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo, CA (Store #1900)

Lowe’s of 13300 Jamboree Rd, Irvine, CA (Store #769)

Lowe’s of 720 Dubuque Ave, South San Francisco, CA (Store #2452)

Lowe’s of 750 Newhall Dr, Central San Jose, CA (Store 2842)

Lowe’s of 48 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT (Store #621)

Lowe’s of 1333 Schaefer Rd, Granite City, IL (Store #3028)

Lowe’s of 7735 Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL (Store #1829)

Lowe’s of 6221 US Hwy 6, Portage, IN (Store #1778)

Lowe’s of 5770 Read Blvd, E. New Orleans, LA (Store #2690)

Lowe’s of 599 Thomas Burgin Pkwy, Quincy, MA (Store #2267)

Lowe’s of 4274 E Court St, Burton, MI (Store #761)

Lowe’s of 2100 T.A. Mansour Blvd, Flint, MI (Store #669)

Lowe’s of 2015 Bassett Dr, Mankato, MN (Store #2855)

Lowe’s of 11974 Paul Mayer Ave, Bridgeton, MO (Store #2299)

Lowe’s of 3180 N Hwy 67, Florissant, MO (Store #748)

Lowe’s of 2008 Broadway, Manhattan – Upper West Side (Store #3292)

Lowe’s of 635-641 6th Ave, Manhattan – Chelsea (Store #3293)

Lowe’s of 250 South Conestoga Dr, Shippensburg, PA (Store #2816)

Lowe’s of 3500 W Airport Fwy, Irving, TX (Store #1811)

You can follow this link to learn more about the Lowe’s store closings. That includes seeing the 31 locations in Canada that will also be closing down.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.