The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade lineup (NYSE: M ) for 2018 has been announced and it will be one for the ages as plenty of older and younger talents will take part in the biggest Thanksgiving festive event of the season in both New York City and the rest of the country.

The holiday season is one of the most exciting times of the year for many and this year will mark the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, which will be broadcast on NBC this coming Thanksgiving Day, which will land on November 22. The lineup for the event will be a joyous one that includes Diana Ross as one of the headliners.

Diana Ross will be joined by her family, which includes Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross. Other talents who will grace the stage in the New York City parade include John Legend and Ella Mai.

Both Ross and Legend are expected to perform music from both of their new Christmas albums, while new singer Mai will probably turn up the music on 34th Street with songs from her self-titled album, which has proven to be a hit.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup will also include appearances from Anika Noni Rose, Leona Lewis and The Today Show crew, which never fails to make an appearance.

M stock is surging nearly 2% on Friday following the announcement that Ross and Legend would be added to the fold.