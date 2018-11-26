Marijuana Stocks: GW Phamaceuticals Stock Surges on Late-Stage Study Success

There was good news for marijuana stocks today after GW Phamaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH ) announced recent results from a late-stage study.

The recent results from the study have to do with using cannabidiol (CBD) to treat children that suffer seizures from Dravet syndrome. The study found that CBD was successful at meeting its primary endpoints for both 10mg a day and 20mg a day doses.

This doesn’t mean that CBD is a magic cure-all for seizures from Dravet syndrome. The patients taking part in this recent study were also still taking their normal medication for Dravet syndrome.

The study from GW Phamaceuticals that is a boon to marijuana stocks saw a dramatic reduction of seizures in patents over a 14-week period. This includes a 46% decrease in seizures for those on the 20mg dose and a 49% decrease for those on the 10mg dose when compared to the 27% decrease for those on a placebo.

GW Phamaceuticals also notes that the study saw using CBD to treat seizures from Dravet syndrome meet its secondary endpoints as well. It also found that the safety data from the treatment was in line with previous Phase 3 clinical trials of CBD.

“The positive outcome in this second trial of EPIDIOLEX in patients with Dravet syndrome further reinforces the effectiveness of this newly available medicine in this particularly difficult to treat, childhood-onset epilepsy,” Ian Miller, M.D, the principal investigator of the trial, said in a statement.

GWPH stock was up 3% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.