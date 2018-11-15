Monopoly for Millennials is the latest board game developed by Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS ), which is designed to reach younger generations, but has instead become one of the most polarizing games of all time.

The game is part of the long-running Monopoly-series that has been entertaining children and adults for generations. Some have praised this particular Hasbro title for poking fun at millennials in what some consider to be harmless ways, while others are upset over the company using generational stereotypes to make a profit.

The game’s rules and cover art are all designed to represent the stereotypes of the age group it is seeking to appeal to. These stereotypes begin with the box for the game revealing Mr. Monopoly taking a selfie, wearing headphones and a participation medal, while also holding a coffee.

“Forget real estate, you can’t afford it anyway,” is one of the game’s tag lines. Monopoly for Millennials has another tag line that says: “Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race!”

Instead of winning by collecting money like in regular Monopoly, the game requests that players collect experiences by doing things like visiting a friend’s couch, going to a vegan bistro or spending a week in a meditation retreat. The game’s pieces include a hashtag and a crying emoji.

HAS stock is up about 0.9% on Thursday.