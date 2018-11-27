Tuesday Apple Rumors: More iPhone Order Cuts Allegedly Made

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of more iPhone order cuts. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone Orders: A new rumor claims that Apple is cutting more iPhone orders, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company is looking to reduce the amount of iPhone orders for the second time. This rumor claims that the order reductions have to do with low demand for the current iPhone lineup. Previous rumors have also claimed cuts were made due to low demand.

Animoji: A new patent may reveal future features for Animoji, AppleInsider notes. The new features that users may get for Animoji include the playing of certain sound effects in response to user input. This means that certain actions or words could trigger sound effects to play when using Animoji. The idea seems interesting, but it is unknown if it will ever actually make it into Animoji.

Trump Tariffs: Apple may soon have to deal with new tariffs on its devices from President Donald Trump, reports MacRumors. President Trump revealed that he may be looking to place a 10% tariff on the company’s devices in a recent interview. The President is also planning to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week. These talks could affect the possible tariff plans he has for AAPL devices.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.