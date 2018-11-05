National Donut Day 2018: Can You Get Free Donuts Today?

It’s National Donut Day 2018 again, but don’t expect to get much in the way of free donuts.

Source: Shutterstock

There’s a lack of deals for National Donut Day 2018 today. Customers may be able to find some if they look around enough, but its likely that most places are just skipping out on celebrating the event today.

Why exactly would chains skip out on National Donut Day 2018? Well, that’s because there are actually two National Donut Days each year. Most donut sellers chose to take part in the first National Donut Day during the year, rather than this one.

The first National Donut Day 2018 took place on June 1, 2018. This saw chains like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin Brands’ (NASDAQ: DNKN ) Dunkin Donuts giving away free donuts or making special offers to entice customers.

So what exactly is there to celebrate for the second National Donut Day 2018? Honestly, not a whole lot. The lack of deals today makes this a bit of a non-holiday. These food holidays are never official in the first place and are usually just made up to promote businesses and reward customers. It’s likely that most companies don’t see the need to celebrate the same things twice a year.

It wouldn’t actually be a surprise to see this second National Donut Day 2018 fade into obscurity in future years. It appears to be a more recent holiday and doesn’t have the same history as the first National Donut Day, which dates back to 1938.

