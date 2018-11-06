Tuesday Apple Rumors: New AirPods May Be Coming Soon

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new AirPods. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

AirPods: It’s possible that Apple is preparing to release a new set of AirPods, reports 9to5Mac. This has a new pair of AirPods from the tech company obtaining Bluetooth SIG certification. This certification mentions the wireless earbuds by name. It also notes that they will support Bluetooth 5.0. While this doesn’t give strong clues as to when the next AirPods will launch, it does make it clear that they are in the works.

Store Openings: AAPL is preparing to reopen two of its retails locations in the U.S. this month, MacRumors notes. The two stores that are reopening are located in White Plains, N.Y. and Santa Monica, Calif. These stores were closed by the tech company as they went through remodeling. The store in White Plains will be reopening on Nov. 10 and the one in Santa Monica will open its doors again on Nov. 17.

Patent Lawsuit: Apple is facing a patent infringement lawsuit from Dynamic Data Technologies, reports AppleInsider. This lawsuit claims that AAPL infringed on 11 of the company’s patents with its video services. The lawsuit is based in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. It’s likely that this is just a case of a patent troll trying to get money out of the tech company.

