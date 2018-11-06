Pringles Thanksgiving dinner chips are now a thing as the popular holiday meal now comes in the form of chips.

There are three new Pringles flavors available that the company has rolled out before in its turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie chips respectively. These are all part of the Thanksgiving-inspired flavor lineup that the company rolled out last year, which included eight holiday flavors.

The limited-edition product will go on sale this Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. ET at the parent company’s site of www.kelloggstore.com, with the company adding that supplies are limited. You won’t be able to get these in stores and they will cost more than the average Pringles can, which usually go for roughly $2 at most stores.

You can get these as a three-pack of mini cans for $14.99. Last year, Kellogg decided to sell the special chips in a TV-dinner-style tray with separate sections for the flavors, which included mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole and creamed-corn-flavored chips.

“When we launched Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner last year, it was so exciting to see Pringles fans’ positive reactions celebrating how insanely accurate the flavors were,” said Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for the company’s U.S. Snacks division in a statement.

“We knew that we had to get Pringles Thanksgiving flavors in more people’s hands this year – particularly hearing that Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie not only were delicious, but truly tasted like the real deal,” Arora said.