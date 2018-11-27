New Starbucks Drink 2018: Meet the Juniper Latte

There’s a new Starbucks drink for customers to keep an eye out for when stopping in for their caffeine fix.

The new drink from Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is the Juniper Latte. The Juniper Latte combines espresso, steamed milk and juniper syrup into a drink. It is then topped off with foam and some sprinkles of pine-citrus sugar.

This isn’t actually the first time that the new Starbucks drink has been available. A different version of the drink was up for grabs last year via the coffee chain’s Starbucks Reserve Roastery location in Seattle.

Here is how some users on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) are reacting to the new Starbucks drink.

“Someone please try the Starbucks Juniper Latte and tell me if it’s good or simply tastes like Christmas trees.”

“Starbucks just emailed me about some juniper latte thing and I’m annoyed cuz I hate their espresso but really just want to shove an entire pine tree into my face hole”

“Wait huh, the new Juniper Latte from Starbucks? Tastes like pine tree bark?”

“Tried the Starbucks Juniper latte and I actually love it? It’s really refreshing.”

“Okay, just the thought of a juniper latte makes me want to gag. That is the one Starbucks holiday drink I will not be trying.”

The new Starbucks drink will be available at select locations in the U.S. starting today. It will only be around for a limited time and while supplies last.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.