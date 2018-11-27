New Starbucks Drink 2018: Meet the Juniper Latte

There’s a new Starbucks drink for customers to keep an eye out for when stopping in for their caffeine fix.
The new drink from Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is the Juniper Latte. The Juniper Latte combines espresso, steamed milk and juniper syrup into a drink. It is then topped off with foam and some sprinkles of pine-citrus sugar.
This isn’t actually the first time that the new Starbucks drink has been available. A different version of the drink was up for grabs last year via the coffee chain’s Starbucks Reserve Roastery location in Seattle.
Here is how some users on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are reacting to the new Starbucks drink.
- “Someone please try the Starbucks Juniper Latte and tell me if it’s good or simply tastes like Christmas trees.”
- “Starbucks just emailed me about some juniper latte thing and I’m annoyed cuz I hate their espresso but really just want to shove an entire pine tree into my face hole”
- “Wait huh, the new Juniper Latte from Starbucks? Tastes like pine tree bark?”
- “Tried the Starbucks Juniper latte and I actually love it? It’s really refreshing.”
- “Okay, just the thought of a juniper latte makes me want to gag. That is the one Starbucks holiday drink I will not be trying.”
The new Starbucks drink will be available at select locations in the U.S. starting today. It will only be around for a limited time and while supplies last.
