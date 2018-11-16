To receive further updates on this New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of Power Options Weekly today .

Today I am recommending a bullish trade on New Jersey Resource Corporation (NYSE: NJR ), a natural gas distributor.

Looking at commodities, oil is now in a bear market. It recently finished its longest daily losing streak on record before finding some support near the $55 level.

That is a positive overall for U.S. consumer and the economy, but it’s certainly not good for energy stocks, which have also been hit extremely hard this month.

If we look at a chart of NJR, we see it has been trading in a fairly consistent range for the past few months. While the falling price of oil has hurt many energy stocks, NJR trades more in line with the price of natural gas.

NJR has benefited as natural gas prices have jumped this week. In the chart below, you can see the sharp spike in the price of natural gas as a result of the cold winter weather sweeping across the country.

I’m expecting natural gas prices to remain elevated, which should provide a tailwind for NJR’s share price.

For that reason, I recommend taking a bullish position on NJR:

Buy to open the New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Feb (2019) 50 Calls (NJR190215C00050000) at $1.25 or lower.

