Nuance Communications stock (NASDAQ: NUAN ) is sliding more than 4% after the bell as the company posted its latest quarterly earnings results for its fiscal 2018, which came in well ahead of what analysts were calling for in their consensus estimate.

The Burlington, Mass.-based multinational computer software technology company, which makes voice and language software, said that for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in a loss of $35.1 million, or 12 cents per share. The company added that its profit came in at 38 cents per share on an adjusted basis when considering one-time gains and costs.

The results came in ahead of what analysts were expecting Nuance Communications to bring in as the average estimate of four analysts who were surveyed by Zacks Investment Research said that they were calling for the company to bring in adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share.

The company added that it saw its revenue for the period come in ahead of the mark at $532.9 million, or $536.2 million on an adjusted basis. Three analysts who were surveyed by Zacks said they saw the company bringing in revenue of $525.4 million for the period.

Nuance Communications stock was down nearly 3.7% during regular trading hours on Monday in anticipation of the company reporting for its latest quarter. Once the company did report for its fiscal 2018 fourth-quarter results, its earnings beat expectations, but NUAN shares fell nearly 4.5% after the bell.