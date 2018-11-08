Shoppers will have a good time taking advantage of this year’s Old Navy Black Friday deals as the retailer, which is owned by Gap (NYSE: GPS ), will offer up to 50% off everything in its store for a few days right around Thanksgiving.

The apparel brand said that its Black Friday season will begin with a pre-party sale that will take place from November 15 through the 20, garnering shoppers a 40% discount off entire purchases in stores and online. Between November 15 and 18, brand cardmembers will receive early access to the Black Friday sale with a 50% discount on purchases when using an Old Navy credit card in-store and online.

The best part of these Old Navy Black Friday deals will take place between November 21 and 23, when customers will get a 50% discount on entire purchases and thousands of styles from $5, both in stores and through its online site.

Plus, on November 23, the retailer is offering consumers its $1 cozy socks, while the brand is also offering a 96-hour Cyber Sale that will begin on November 24 and last 96 hours, or two days on the Old Navy website. This deal will see shoppers get 40% off everything and 50% off all outerwear, sweaters and jeans.

On Cyber Monday, everything will be 50% with no exclusions, also garnering you a free crazy sock gift with your purchase.

GPS stock is up about 1.3% on Thursday following the news.