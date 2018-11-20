Tuesday Apple Rumors: Patent Details Apple Watch Sunburn Warnings

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a way to avoid sunburn. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

Sunburn Patent: Apple has been granted a new patent concerning its smartwatch and sunburns, reports AppleInsider. This patent details a system that would allow the Watch to monitor UV light and the amount of exposure its user is experiencing. With this, the device will be able to alert the wearer of potential sunburn risks. The idea is that this may help protect wearers from more long-term effects of sunburn, such as skin cancer.

Tumblr App: The Tumblr app is no longer available on the iOS App Store, Download notes. The reason that the Tumblr app was removed from the App Store has to do with inappropriate content that was found on it. This content was child pornography. Tumblr is aware of the issue and has removed the content. It says that this content was able to make it past its child pornography filters.

iPhone Charging: There’s a new way for iPhone owners to charge their devices, reports 9to5Mac. iPhone owners that own one of the new iPad Pros can use the tablet to charge their smartphone. This is due to the new iPad Pro sporting a USB-C port. Connecting this to the iPhone’s Lightning port via a cable allows the tablet to charge the smartphone. It also makes it easier to transfer content between the two devices.

