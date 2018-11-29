Payless Prank: Company Opens Fake Luxury Store “Palessi’, Fools Fashion Influencers

A recent Payless prank saw the shoe retailer opening up a fake luxury store called “Palessi.”

The Payless prank saw the company holding a grand opening event for fashion influencers at its new Palessi store. The company shared various videos from the event on YouTube as part of a new marketing campaign.

So what did the fashion influencers think about the shoes available at Palessi? Well, the ones shown in the Payless prank videos were easily fooled by the shoes. The customers were willing to shell out between $200 and $600 for the various shoes in the store. The kicker is that many of these shoes only typically sell for around $20.

Here are some of the comments from the videos showing how viewers reacted to the Payless prank.

“This is hysterical! I haven’t been in Payless for years, but I’m going to check their shoes next time I shop.”

“Makes you question if they are real fashionistas if you can’t tell the differecne between real leather and fake.”

“Seriously, all those shoes look cheaply made. These “influencers” only look at the price tag and assume that means quality.”

“This is EPIC. congrats on such disruptive campaing.”

“I love everything about this marketing campaign. Very smart.”

You can head over to the company’s YouTube channel to check out its Payless prank videos. You can also feel free to check out one of the prank videos below.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.