Wednesday Apple Rumors: Photos of AirPods 2 Leak

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is AirPods 2 photo leaks . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

AirPods 2: New images may give Apple fans their first look at the AirPods 2 and their charging case, reports BGR. The images comes from a leaker of gadgets and tech with a solid track record. They show off the charging cases, as well as the AirPods 2. The cases are stacked up and include a port for USB-C cables. Other rumors say that AAPL is still planning to release the AirPods 2 in 2018, but we still don’t know exactly when.

Watch Dock: Apple is now selling a new version of the wireless charging dock for its smartwatch, MacRumors notes. This new version of the wireless charging dock appears the same as the original, but carries a new model number. It is likely that some internal components have changed, but that is still unknown. The device will be available for shipping starting on Nov. 16. The old wireless charging dock is no longer available for purchase.

iPhone X: Recent images show an iPhone X that allegedly exploded after updating to iOS 12.1, reports 9to5Mac. The device has clear burn marks across its back and front, as well as other damage. The owner of the smartphone notes that the device began smoking after being plugged in to charge during the update. He also says he was using an official charger for the device. AAPL has reached out to the customer to get to the bottom of the incident.

