PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2018

'Onrush' and 'Soma' are among the December selections

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Sony (NYSE:SNE) unveiled its list of the PlayStation Plus free games for the month of December 2018 and it includes six titles that you can download as long as you are a subscriber of the company’s exclusive Plus service.

PlayStation Plus Free Games for DecemberEvery month, the company releases two games that you can access if you own a PS4, two that you can get if you have a PS3 and two that are available to PS Vita gamers. Here are the titles for next month:

  • Onrush: PS4 gamers will be able to play this vehicular combat game all month, which sees you battle with plenty of off-road vehicles in rocky terrains.
  • Soma: The other PS4 title available during the month is Soma, which is a science fiction survival horror game that takes place in an underwater remote research facility that begins adopting human characteristics.
  • Steredenn: PS3 and PS4 gamers can play this Steam-powered title, which is a chaotic space shooter that features some of the biggest and brightest pixels out there.
  • Steins;Gate: PS3 owners can also play this visual novel video game.
  • Iconoclasts: PS Vita and PS4 owners can play this action platformer title with old-school visuals for fans of vintage.
  • Papers, Please: PS Vita gamers can also access this indie puzzle video game throughout the month of December.

SNE stock was unmoved on Friday.

