Pokemon Let’s Go Launch: 12 Things for Players to Know

Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon Let’s Go, Evee! are now available for the Nintendo (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) Switch.

Here are a few things for players to know about the new Pokemon Let’s Go games.

These new Pokemon games are not part of the mainline series.

Instead, the two games act as spinoffs that are connected to the Pokemon Go mobile game.

This means that some elements of the games are similar to those in Pokemon Go.

That includes how players catch Pokemon.

Rather than battle, players will instead catch Pokemon in these games by throwing Pokeballs at them.

Being that the games are tied to Pokemon Go, players can transfer their collections from that game to these ones.

However, not all Pokemon can be transferred to the Pokemon Let’s Go games.

These new games are remakes of the first generation Pokemon games that came out for the GameBoy Color.

Due to this, players can only transfer Pokemon from the first generation to the game, but there are some exceptions.

Players are also allowed to transfer Alolan and shiny forms of Pokemon in the first generation to the Let’s Go games.

They can also transfer Meltan, a Pokemon that only just recently made its debut, from the Go game to these ones.

It is also important to note that once players transfer a Pokemon from Go to the Let’s Go games, they can’t transfer them back.

You can learn more about the new Pokemon Let’s Go games from the official Nintendo website.

