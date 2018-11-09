Revlon Stock Soars on Q3 Earnings Beat

Revlon stock was shooting for the stars today after releasing a great earnings report for the third quarter of 2018.

Revlon (NYSE: REV ) reported earnings per share of 14 cents for the third quarter of the year. This is a major improvement over the company’s losses per share of 38 cents from the third quarter of 2017. It was also a boon to Revlon stock by beating out Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of 40 cents for the period.

Net income reported by Revlon for the third quarter of 2018 came in at $11.10 million. This is better than the company’s net loss of $32.40 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Revlon’s most recent earnings report also saw the company reporting operating income of $2.30 million. The cosmetics, skin care and fragrance company reported an operating loss of $5.40 million in the third quarter of the previous year.

Revlon also reported revenue of $655.40 million for the third quarter of the year. This is down from the company’s revenue of $666.50 million reported during the same time last year. Despite this decrease, it was still a blessing to Revlon stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $639.60 million for the quarter.

REV notes that its Revlon segment performed well during the third quarter of 2018. Revenue was $249.50 million, which is down by about 2% from the same time in 2017. However, cost saving efforts saw its profits increase by roughly 64% to $36.80 million.

REV stock was up 22% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.