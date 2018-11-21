Romaine Lettuce Recall 2018: What Consumers Should Know

There’s a new romaine lettuce recall for customers to keep an eye out for as Thanksgiving approaches.

Source: Shutterstock

The recent romaine lettuce recall has resulted in 32 people falling ill across 11 states. The issue isn’t limited to the U.S., as 18 people in Canada have also fallen ill. The cause of these illnesses is E. coli.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what to know about the romaine lettuce recall.

Customers should throw away all romaine lettuce.

That means romaine lettuce heads, hearts, as well as that in bags and boxes.

This includes even if the lettuce has already been eaten and no one has fallen ill.

Customers are also being advised to wash all shelves and draws that the lettuce may have been stored in to help prevent the spread of E. coli.

Anyone showing signs of E. coli infection should get in contact with their doctor for advice.

However, it is important to note that antibiotics should not be prescribed to treat E. coli O157 infections.

This is due to the risk of the antibiotics potentially increasing the chance of hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a type of kidney failure.

There are no deaths reported in connection to this outbreak, but one person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome.

It appears that this particular strain of E. coli matches what was found in patients from a 2017 outbreak in leafy greens.

You can follow this link to learn more about the recent romaine lettuce recall.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.