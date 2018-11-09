Sears Stores Closing 2019: See 29 More Locations Shutting Down

It isn’t even the end of 2018 and we already have a Sears stores closing 2019 list in the works.

Sears (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is planning to close down an additional 29 Sears stores in early 2019. The following is a list of those stores.

Sears, Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK

Sears, 4604 E Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ

Sears, La Cumbre Plz, Santa Barbara, CA

Sears, 470 Lewis Ave, Meriden, CT

Sears, 801 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL

Sears, 3342 Nw Federal Hwy Us#1, Jensen Beach, FL

Sears, 2300 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls, ID

Sears, Marquette Mall, Michigan City, IN

Sears, 7103 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda, MD

Sears, 5575 B Drive N, Battle Creek, MI

Sears, 1740 Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian, MS

Sears, 1001 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo, MS

Sears, 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC

Sears, 3404 W 13Th St, Grand Island, NE

Sears, 4355 Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV

Sears, 3065 Route 50, Saratoga Spgs, NY

Sears, 21182 Salmon Run Mall, Watertown, NY

Sears, 987 E Ash St, Piqua, OH

Sears, 1665 State Hill Road, Reading/Wyomissing, PA

Sears, 344 Stroud Mall, Stroudsburg, PA

Sears, 2197 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill, SC

Sears, Southland Mall, Memphis, TN

Sears, 401 Northgate Mall, Chattanooga, TN

Sears, 198 Foothills Mall, Maryville, TN

Sears, 1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Sears, 750 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso, TX

Sears, Longview Texas Mall, Longview, TX

Sears, 10101 Brook Road, Glen Allen/Richmond, VA

Sears, 2500 Milton Ave, Janesville, W

You can check out this link to learn more about the Sears stores closing 2019 list. It also isn’t just Sears stores that are closing down. The company also has new plans to close Kmart locations in early 2019. You can learn more about that here.

There’s also been quite a few Sears stores closing down in 2018 as well. InvestorPlace has been keeping track of the closings. You can learn more about them at these links.

