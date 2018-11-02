The 2018 Starbucks holiday cups (NASDAQ: SBUX ) have been unveiled by the coffee chain and consumers will be able to get one of these for free with the purchase of a holiday beverage.

The company said that it has a plastic holiday cup for the first time in its history, which it will give out to customers who purchase a holiday drink this Friday. The limited-edition reusable cup will be free if customers buy the drink and they’ll be able to reuse it if they use it between Saturday and Jan. 7.

You have to get a 16-ounce holiday beverage after 2 p.m. to get the cup, saving you 50 cents on the order. “It gives us a chance to remind everyone how important we think it is to have a sustainable position around our goods,” Starbucks chief operating officer Rosalind Brewer said in a statement.

The coffee chain added that for the holiday season, it is also sharing the design of four new disposable holiday cups, which are red, green and white and Starbucks calls them “retro.” The company also said in July that it plans on eliminating plastic straws from its stores globally by 2020.

Four months prior to this, the company announced a $10 million challenge for artists to design a compostable coffee cup.

