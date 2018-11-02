The Target Black Friday ad 2018 (NYSE:TGT) deals have been unveiled by the retailer and there are plenty of great ones out there that you should take advantage of once the day arrives.
The company revealed a 47-page ad that shows you just how many of its popular products are being discounted as we head into the busy holiday season. Here are 10 of the best ones that you can get as November gets into full gear:
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 + $300 Target Gift Card with qualified activation on Verizon or AT&T – See Ad Scan Deal
- Free $150 Target Gift Card with Qualified Activation on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8 or iPhone X – See Ad Scan Deal
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299.99 (save $59.99) – See Ad Scan Deal
- Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man Bundle for $199.99 (save $100) – See Ad Scan Deal
- Element 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV for $199.99 (save $180) – See Ad Scan Deal
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for $149 (save $50.95) – See Ad Scan Deal
- Samsung 50-inch Smart UHD TV for $329.99 (save $120) – See Ad Scan Deal
- LG 49-inch 4K HDR UHD Smart TV for $329.99 (save $120) – See Ad Scan Deal
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (save $15) – See Ad Scan Deal
- Polaroid 32-inch LED TV for $79.99 (save $50) – See Ad Scan Deal
TGT stock is down about 0.7% during regular trading hours following the company’s ad announcement.