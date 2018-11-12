The Target Black Friday hours 2018 (NYSE: TGT ) have been announced by the retail chain in its Black Friday ad for this year and you’ll be able to get your holiday shopping done earlier this year.

If you’re not a big fan of spending time with the family on Thanksgiving Day, you may end up doing some shopping after dinner even though most major retailers will be packed on the day. Black Friday shopping is always a wild season as everyone is looking for certain items that you can find at a huge discount in the busiest shopping period of the year in the U.S.

The chain announced that the Target Black Friday hours 2018 will begin on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. and last through 1 a.m. on the day. These times apply to your local time zone so make sure you keep your eyes peeled once November 22 rolls around if you’re hunting for a bargain.

The company’s actual 2018 hours on Black Friday will take place as early as 7 a.m. and be open until your local store’s official closing time. This means that you’ll be able to eat turkey, shop for 8 hours, then wake up and go to the store again six hours later to shop some more if you don’t have any other engagements for the weekend.

