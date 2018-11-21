We have compiled six of the best Thanksgiving blessings for you to share before the big meal this year.

There is sometimes bickering going on in the dinner table whenever family members you haven’t seen in a while start stirring the pot but the day is ultimately about being grateful for everything you have and the health of your loves ones and community members.

We hope you will wish your friends and family good fortune and health this year with these blessings that we have chosen to represent what Thanksgiving is all about.

Check them out over the next few slides and feel free to share them with friends and family.

Blessings

Thank you, Father, for having created us and given us to each other in the human family. Thank you for being with us in all our joys and sorrows, for your comfort in our sadness, your companionship in our loneliness. Thank you for yesterday, today, tomorrow and for the whole of our lives. Thank you for friends, for health and for grace. May we live this and every day conscious of all that has been given to us.

-Catholic Prayer Book

Blessings

Our Father in Heaven,

We give thanks for the pleasure

Of gathering together for this occasion.

We give thanks for this food

Prepared by loving hands.

We give thanks for life,

The freedom to enjoy it all

And all other blessings.

As we partake of this food,

We pray for health and strength

To carry on and try to live as You would have us.

This we ask in the name of Christ,

Our Heavenly Father.

-Harry Jewell

Blessings

In a world where so many are hungry,

May we eat this food with humble hearts;

In a world where so many are lonely,

May we share this friendship with joyful hearts.

-Traditional American Prayer

Blessings

The greatest gift one can give is thanksgiving.

In giving gifts, we give what we can spare,

but in giving thanks we give ourselves.

Let us now go around the table

and share something

for which we are thankful.

-Inspired by Br. David Steindl-Rast

Blessings

Gratitude before me,

gratitude behind me,

gratitude to the left of me,

gratitude to the right of me,

gratitude above me,

gratitude below me,

gratitude within me,

gratitude all around me.

-Angeles Arrien

Blessings

Thank you for the wind and rain

and sun and pleasant weather,

thank you for this our food

and that we are together.

-Mennonite blessing