The 5 Best Stocks to Invest in Self-Driving Cars

When Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) started to give the public a glimpse of its developments in self-driving cars, the idea seemed out of this world. Waymo, which stands for new way forward in mobility, is leading the way in the self-driving car trend.

But since the search engine giant derives much of its revenue from advertising, some investors might be more interested in stocks to invest in that are closer to being pure-plays in the space.

With that said, here are five stocks to buy that will play a key role in the future of self-driving cars. Some are similar to Alphabet, as not every stock on this list is a “pure” autonomous vehicle play, but each will undoubtedly be at the forefront of this rapidly growing trend in the months and years ahead.

Tesla (TSLA)

The first name on this list of stocks to invest in the trend of self-driving cars, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), is one of the purest plays in the space. After all, TSLA’s development in autonomous driving is as impressive as the lead it has in the electronic vehicle market.

On Nov. 27, the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, took to the wheel when the company announced Version 9 software updates. The most notable feature was Navigate on Autopilot.

Navigate on Autopilot builds on the original Autopilot but does more: the car now suggests lane changes and, with driver supervision, it makes the lane changes. It also navigates highway interchanges and takes on-ramp/off-ramps as well as exits the highway.

This technology is powered by a neural network, so the more data it gets, the better the code becomes and the less buggy Navigate on Autopilot gets.

Tesla clearly offers the most advanced driver assist system on the market and the software will only get better as the company pushes out over the air (OTA) upgrades.

TSLA stock does not come cheap: shares trade at a 36.6 times price to free cash flow. Debt-to-equity is 2.61 times, but the market’s confidence in Elon Musk should not hinder a money raise, should Tesla need it.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA ), whose past growth rates came from supplying camera chip technology to GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO ), reinvented itself by developing computer vision (CV1, CV2) chips for the ADAS market. However, the transition to the market of self-driving cars has not been without hiccups. In August, Ambarella forecast Q3 revenues of $55.5 million to $58.5 million, well below the $73.4 million consensus at the time.

The firm needs to spend its efforts on computer vision applications in the IP security, automotive and robotics AI markets. In the OEM automotive market, customers want a flexible solution that adds value. Since legacy automotive chips are vastly inferior — unable to meet processing performance requirements, consuming more power than the desired limits and exceeding thermal constraints for camera — Ambarella may have a moat.

Ambarella’s front camera ADAS solution is a leading Tier 1, but not yet on the market. In the Level 2 to Level 5 autonomous vehicle categories, the company offers a flexible open perception platform.

In the last quarter, Ambarella sent CV1, with SuperCam stereo cameras, to customers for evaluation. The 360-degree camera is a potential winner for the self-driving car market. CV2 SoC, which combines CNN processing and is 20 times as powerful as CV1, consumes just 5 watts. The perception solution of CV2 and CV22 is well-received and once ready, sales may grow as the ADAS market starts ordering them.

Nvidia (NVDA)

When investors look at the stock charts for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), the first thing they’ll notice is its drop in the NVDA stock price from over $280 down to around $154. The company stumbled when it forecast weakness ahead. Inventory for its GPUs, notably the mid-range Pascal segment, are at 12 weeks.

Looking beyond the PC GPU market, Nvidia’s strength in automotive suggests this company is poised to grow along with the self-driving car trend. In Q3, revenue from automotive hit record levels. Sales topped $172 million, up 19% from last year and up 7%, sequentially. Autonomous vehicle production and development engagement is growing. Nvidia’s next-generation AI-based cockpit infotainment systems should assure growth rates hold in the automotive space.

At GTC Europe, Nvidia announced that Volvo would include Nvidia’s Drive AGX Xavier solution in early the 2020’s. The solution will deliver on Level 2+ assisted driving. This is made possible by the integration of 360-degree surround perception and a driver monitoring system. After the company shipped the Drive AGX Xavier development kit, NVDA stock investors should expect more car companies announcing implementation of this solution soon.

General Motors (GM)

Looking within the automotive sector, General Motors’ (NYSE: GM ) mass layoff announcement on Monday, Nov. 26, changes the strategic direction of the company.

Even though traditional auto parts suppliers will suffer, as will GM staff getting let go, development for GM’s self-driving car unit will probably accelerate. GM’s Orion, Michigan plant will manufacture autonomous vehicles once they are mass-produced. The plant is a natural location for self-driving car production because it already manufactures electric vehicles.

GM is making a big commitment to the self-driving trend. Since May, GM and its self-driving car unit attracted $5 billion in investments. This amount pushed GM ahead of Alphabet’s Waymo, Uber and Lyft.

GM’s restructuring could distract the company from its self-driving car development. Glitches in the driverless cars could also delay the company from releasing it on the market. But if management recognizes the resources it needs to push the technology’s development, GM has a chance of succeeding in the ADAS space.

Aptiv (APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV ), whose shares are hovering near 52-week lows, earned a number of customer awards that recognized the firm’s adoption on advanced safety, electrification and connectivity.

It won a business award for its six highly scalable Level 2+ ADAS systems with a major North American OEM. The auto parts supplier is pivoting its business toward software, compute and integration solutions. This transition is playing out because Aptiv is booking new business. It is clearly on the way to delivering a Level 4 and Level 5 automated driving commercial product.

Aptiv, through its Mobility and Services Group, makes automated driving software. Its development in high-speed central compute platforms give the company a competitive edge. This fits nicely with its goal of having more automated and connected vehicle content. And when the company showcases this very soon at the CES 2019 event next year, it may catch the market’s attention again. At an 18X price-to-earnings ratio and 12.8x forward P/E, markets appear to have ignored this firm’s growth potential in the self-driving car trend.

In the second quarter, the business grew 18% in North America, thanks to the SUV and pickup markets. This quarter (Q4), higher commodity costs are negative headwinds that may hurt sales volume. The rapidly weakening conditions gave little time for management to adjust its cost structure. But now that the stock is down nearly 30% from yearly highs, markets may have priced in the near-term downside already.

If investors look beyond the macro challenges for APTV stock and put a valuation on the technology portion of the business, Aptiv is undervalued.

As of this writing, Chris Lau did not own shares in any of the aforementioned securities, but may buy Aptiv in the next 72 hours.