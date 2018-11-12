Pixar Reveals First Toy Story 4 Trailer

The first teaser trailer for Disney’s (NYSE: DIS ) Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is out now!

Source: Shutterstock

The new teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 doesn’t reveal much about the movie. However, it does give viewers some clues about what is is happening. It’s specifically worth noting that the trailer shows off a new character. This character is a spork called “Forky” and he doesn’t appear to be comfortable with being a toy.

Here’s the official plot summary for the film that accompanies the new the Toy Story 4 teaser trailer.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

The director of Toy Story 4 is Josh Cooley, whose previous works include the Pixar short Riley’s First Date? The producer for the film is Jonas Rivera. He was the producer for Inside Out and Up. Mark Nielsen is also acting as a producer for the film. He was also an associate producer for Inside Out.

Toy Story 4 will be coming to theaters in the U.S. on June 21, 2019. You can check out the new teaser trailer below to get an idea of what the film will have in store for its audience.

