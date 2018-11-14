Uber Rewards has been rolled out in nine U.S. cities, offering a way for the transportation services provider’s customers to win free rides.

Source: Shutterstock

The ride-hailing service’s new loyalty program essentially works the same way as an airline’s frequent flyer offering but for the app’s customers. The program allows these customers to garner perks on more affordable fares, improved customer support and priority pickup offerings at airports.

Uber Rewards is yet another step in the right direction for a company that has been working hard to improve its image since the departure of controversial former CEO Travis Kalanick. Plus, the company has plans to go public in the stock market sometime next year.

The ride hailing service’s program will be available starting this Wednesday, November 14th in the following nine cities: Miami, Denver, Tampa, New York, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Diego, and across New Jersey. Uber Rewards will eventually be made available in international locations as well.

For every 500 points that a customer earns, the company will add $5 to your account that you can spend on rides or food delivery. With a Gold status, you can garner flexible cancellations with Uber refunding the cancellation fee if you rebook a ride within 15 minutes.

Uber Rewards will exist in four categories: Blue, Gold Platinum and Diamond.