Veeva Systems Earnings: 14 Things for VEEV Stock Investors to Know

The Veeva Systems earnings report for the third quarter of the year is now out.

Here are a few things for investors to know about the most recent Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) earnings report.

Veeva Systems earnings start off with earnings per share of 45 cents.

This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 25 cents from the same time last year.

It also sees the company beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 38 cents for the quarter.

Revenue from the Veeva Systems earnings report for the third quarter of the year was $224.73 million.

The company’s revenue from the same period of the year prior was $177.01 million.

This has revenue for the quarter beating out analysts’ estimate of $216.23 million.

Veeva Systems earnings also includes net income of $64.09 million.

The company’s net income from the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $34.93 million.

There was also operating income of $63.09 million in the Veeva Systems earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Operating income reported by Veeva Systems for the third quarter of the previous fiscal year was $42.50 million.

Veeva Systems earnings also includes its outlook for the fiscal full year of 2019.

The company is expecting earnings per share of $1.58 for the year.

It is also looking for revenue ranging from $855.80 million and $856.80 million for the period.

Wall Street’s estimate for the full year of fiscal 2019 includes earnings per share of $1.48 on revenue of $843.02 million.

VEEV stock was on a wild ride today. It started out up Thursday morning, but then dropped below Wednesday’s close. The stock is now sitting up slightly as of the afternoon.

