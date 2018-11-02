Walmart Black Friday 2018: The Deals We Know of So Far

A few of the Walmart Black Friday 2018 (NYSE:WMT) deals have been announced and they include plenty of great ones, most of which are for electronics of all sizes.
Here are some of the ones we know about so far:
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Curved Smart QLED TV: You can save more than $1000 on its original price of $2,399.99.
- Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED HDR TV QN65Q7CN: This offering is down from $3,199 to $2,097.99.
- Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED HDR TV: You can get this high-definition Samsung TV for $1,997.99, which is a considerable reduction from $4,199.99.
- RCA 32-inch Class HD (720P) Roku Smart LED TV: You can save $140 when you purchase this Roku TV for $109.99.
- RCA 40-inch Class FHD (1080P) LED TV: Another great offering that was reduced in price from $299.99 to $129.99.
- VIZIO 24-inch Class HD (720P) LED TV: You can get this TV for less than $100 at $88
- Lenovo Tab E7, 7-inch Android Tablet: This tablet is very affordable for the budget-conscious at $59, down from $99.
- GoPro Hero 7 Black 4K Action Camera: This $399.98 camera comes with an included $25 gift card that you can use at Walmart.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s Bundle: Save up to $16.94 when buying this bundle for $55.
- Jetstream N300 Wifi Router: Buy now for $19.99 instead of the $34.99 list price.
WMT stock is down about 0.1% on Friday.